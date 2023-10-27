LHC bans issuance of NOCs for development projects until January

The Lahore High Court (LHC) restricted issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) for development projects until January.

The order has been issued in response to the petitions submitted before the LHC to control the smog.

The commissioner Lahore has been directed to form an encouraging policy for the people using electric motorcycles and the bicycles as well. Similarly, points should be established in Lahore from where the citizens can get bicycles on affordable rent.

The LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim also ordered the Lahore Commissioner that brick kilns in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib be shifted to the new technology.

Meanwhile, the court has withdrawn the stay order issued against development work near Babu Sabu interchange amid the Commissioner Lahore statement and allowed work on the scheme.