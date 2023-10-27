Saturday, October 28, 2023
LPG dealers fined for overcharging in Tank

October 27, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The District Administration Tank has launched a crackdown against the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealers involved in overcharging people. As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah Khan on Thursday visited Tank Bazar and checked prices of the commodity and fined several dealers for charging people more than the prices of the LPG notified by the government.

He issued necessary instructions to all LPG dealers and warned them against violating the fixed official prices. He said that the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at prescribed rates. Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam paid surprise visits to several filling stations in the district to check prices and gauge the provision of fuel to consumers. He also inspected the availability of stock and warned owners of filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in overcharging or creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

The AAC also warned managements of petrol pumps against tampering with scales for selling fuel.

