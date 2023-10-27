Minister stresses transformation after FATA merger

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Technical Education, and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, emphasized that the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has transformed the status of tribal people from subjects to respected citizens.

“Now they have become equal citizens and joined the national mainstream of development,” he added. Dr. Abdullah acknowledged that the provincial government is fully committed to implementing the ten-year development action plan for the merged districts. However, he noted that the federal government’s promise of providing one trillion rupees per year to replace the 3% of resources in the NFC award under the action plan remains unfulfilled.

Dr Abdullah shared these views during an interview on Pakhtunkhwa Radio’s program “Pakhtunkhwa Online” in Peshawar. Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi was also present at the occasion.

The Minister acknowledged the discrimination faced by people in erstwhile FATA under the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and other fringe laws. He highlighted that significant progress has been made in achieving balanced development across the 25 tehsils in the seven tribal districts.

New schools and hospitals are under construction, and security and administrative matters are improving in the merged districts. When asked, the Minister encouraged youth to pursue modern technical education, which he believes is essential for a nation’s real development.