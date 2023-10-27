MoU signed to set up EV charging stations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese and Pakistani firms have signed here an MoU to establish EV charging stations across the country.

Chairman of Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with a Pakistani delegation, witnessed the signing ceremony between TGOOD, a leading Chinese company, and the REC Group of Pakistan, in Beijing.

This aimed at promoting environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

On the occasion, Chairman Sanjrani said that this collaboration has resulted in a strategic partnership aligned with the sustainable green development initiatives set forth by China during the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

The partnership covers areas such as hydrogen vehicle technology, hydrogen filling station infrastructure, EV production, battery production and recycling solutions, and EV charging infrastructure development.

The joint venture with REC Group in Pakistan signifies a significant step forward. TGOOD’s commitment to expanding in Pakistan, facilitated by integrators within REC Group, is underpinned by a comprehensive Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement, encompassing full technology transfer.

In addition to EVs, TGOOD will also spearhead the development of hydrogen fuelling infrastructure in Pakistan. The joint venture is poised to explore regional export opportunities for the products manufactured in Pakistan.

The joint venture’s primary mission is to tackle the catch-22 situation that has hindered the transition to alternative fuels in Pakistan.

Through strategic investments in EV components, recharging stations, and export-driven growth, the partnership aspires to resolve these challenges and stimulate the development of a sustainable green transportation ecosystem in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the joint venture between two Chinese companies and one Pakistani company is set to commence local production of electric bikes and three-wheelers next month.

The vehicles will be launched at the upcoming Karachi Expo. This was stated by Jim Li, country sales manager at Dongjin Battery Pakistan, in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

Dongjin provides batteries, while Benling Group of China offers technical support and the Crown Group of Pakistan has an established network of dealers.

These three companies will collaborate to establish Pakistan’s leading electric vehicle brand, providing better support for green mobility in the country, Jim Li added.