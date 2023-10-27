No point of delaying elections: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday clarified that there was no possibility of a delay in the upcoming general elections.

The election regulatory body, in reaction to President Arif Alvi’s doubts about the polls in the month of January, dispelled the impression that there was a possibility of postponing the elections. The commission has given tentative schedule for the polls to be held in the last week January.

“The first phase of delimitation has been completed and the second phase of filing objections will be completed tomorrow,” said the ECP in its statement.

It would start hearing objections regarding the preliminary delimitation from October 30 and 31. It said that the final list would be published on November 30.

It also said that the final election schedule would be announced once the final list of constituencies was published. The commission had earlier ruled out elections this year citing the need for fresh delimitation of constituencies.