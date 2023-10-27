OICCI launches 2nd Pakistan Climate Conference to propose solutions for Pakistan’s climate emergency

KARACHI - The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) unveiled details for the Pakistan Climate Conference (PCC) 2023, scheduled to take place on November 1, 2023.

This is the second consecutive year that the OICCI is organising a multi-stakeholder dialog to propose collective solutions for Pakistan’s climate emergency. Starting from 2022, the Pakistan Climate Conference brings together national and international experts to identify and implement efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Climate Conference will also address the mitigating efforts needed to prevent the recurrence of natural disasters such as the devastating floods of 2022. Those floods alone caused a significant devastation in the country, affecting at least 33 million people, displacing nearly eight million people, and resulting in 1,700 casualties. The PCC 2023 will bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions.

Amir Paracha, President of OICCI, stressed the urgency of tackling climate risks in Pakistan, “In 2022, Pakistan bore the weight of a devastating loss, exceeding $30 billion, brought about by catastrophic floods. The ongoing threat of climate and environmental change poses a dire threat, potentially reducing Pakistan’s GDP by 18-20 percent by 2050. These stark numbers underscore the urgent need for a proactive approach to develop a national effort to mitigate climate change.” Rehan Shaikh, Vice President of OICCI, added, “Pakistan has a considerable amount of work ahead of it to live up to its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs). The Pakistan Climate Conference is strategically designed to kickstart dialogues on several critical fronts, paving the way for sound policy directions and implementation of best practices that can help accelerate country’s journey toward a climate-positive future.”