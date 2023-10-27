Pak citizens’ security cannot be compromised at any cost: Gen Asim

Army Chief says success in fight against terrorism will be ours InshAllah n Calls for countering hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against state institutions.

ISLAMABAD - The participants of National Security Workshop – 25 visited GHQ on Thursday. The participants were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and national security environment.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants later had an interactive session with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M).

While addressing the participants, COAS said that, “Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces. Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

COAS emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society has greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan. The forum was also apprised regarding host of measures being taken to curb activities of illegal spectrum to include smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan. On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, COAS expressed “Safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.”

COAS also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps especially SIFC.

COAS concluded, “Army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability”. National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society. National Security Workshop – 25 is being attended by 98 participants including parliamentarians, senior civil and Armed Forces Officers and representatives of the civil society.