Pakistan’s crisis in education

Pakistan’s education crisis is a burning question, which has made people’s lives difficult as the unemployment rate is increasing rapidly day by day. Firstly, there is no proper education system, and if there is a system in colleges, universities, or another institute, the fee for that institute is very high, which is troublesome not only for poor people but also for rich people.

Moreover, there are approximately 20 to 25 million people between the ages of 6 and 16 who are out of school. They do not even know what a school is because they have not seen one since childhood. Instead, they are being engaged in side activities, which is hazardous for their lives and also for upcoming generations.

Furthermore, in rural areas, inadequate resources and infrastructure hinder the quality of education. This crisis is affecting the development of the country.

Apart from that, in the last year, there were 20,000 candidates for the CSS exam, and out of them, only 393 people cleared the written test. The final test is still pending, and nobody knows how many students will pass it. Furthermore, a student who studies for three to four months with a teacher ultimately wants a diploma, but they do not understand why they need this diploma because of the increasing focus on democracy in education.

However, Pakistan has the second-highest number of children in the world, and only 16 out of 197 countries spend less on education than Pakistan.

In conclusion, our education prime minister should take immediate steps to improve access, enhance the quality of education, ensure equal opportunities for all, and help individuals fulfil their dreams to become better people for their families.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,

Lahore.