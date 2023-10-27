Pakistan, UAE explore ways to enhance defence coop

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation, led by Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Commander of the Air Force & Air Defence of the United Arab Emirates, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters here on Wednesday. The meeting covered a wide array of matters pertaining to geo-strategic environment, regional security and the aspect of exploring new avenues to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization drive aimed at augmenting current operational capability in the domains of Cyber, Space, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Niche technologies.

He also highlighted various ongoing projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

Appreciating the participation of UAE Air Force contingent in PAF’s multi-national Exercise Indus Shield, the Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy unprecedented brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation, joint exercises and training domains. The Commander of the UAE Air Force & Air Defence conveyed his deep appreciation for the remarkable advancements achieved by Pakistan Air Force in the realm of indigenous capabilities and commended the professionalism of PAF personnel.

Both the sides concurred to further optimize the existing military ties between the two countries with a specific focus on advanced tactical training, emerging technologies and strengthening operational competencies.