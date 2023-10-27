Pakistan urges UN to stop Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the United Nations to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

Speaking at her weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed its hope that the special emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will serve as a catalyst in swiftly achieving a ceasefire in Gaza without any conditions.

“Pakistan also looks to the UNGA to condemn the intentions of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian population,” she said. Baloch regretted that despite a rising Palestinian death toll and blatant breaches of international humanitarian laws, the UN Security Council has not made any calls for a ceasefire, leaving the ongoing devastation in Gaza unchecked.

She reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and urged those who support Israel to actively contribute to ending the violence against Palestinians and taking substantial steps to lift the blockade on Gaza.

She emphasized that the international community must ensure that Israeli aggression and its bombing campaign do not spread and destabilize the entire Middle East. “Pakistan’s stance is that lasting peace in the Middle East can be achieved through a two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a secure, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital,” she maintained. Regarding the imposition of sanctions by the United States on three Chinese companies allegedly involved in providing missilerelated items to Pakistan, Baloch noted that such designations conflict with the US policy of granting India access to advanced military technologies, which Pakistan believes undermines strategic stability in South Asia.