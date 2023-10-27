Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat first against South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against South Africa at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Today's match marks Pakistan's fifth appearance in the tournament.

Led by Babar Azam, the team aims to rebound from three consecutive upsets against India, Australia and Afghanistan with its eyes set to secure victory against the formidable Proteas, captained by Temba Bavuma.

"Every match important so we will try our best. Put runs on the board," said Babar Azam at the toss.

"We need to improve in all departments, especially fielding and bowling."

Bavuma, who is returning after an illness, said he was "feeling a lot better".

"Inspirational performances from the guys, batters are close to their best, areas to improve but a lot of confidence. Not like a T20 World Cup, there's a lot more here, keep finding that momentum. I would definitely have batted, hopefully will skid on at night," said the Proteas skipper.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi