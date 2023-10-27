The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other man die for his.”

–George S. Patton

The Battle of Carrhae, fought in 53 BCE, was a pivotal clash between the Roman Republic, led by Marcus Licinius Crassus, and the Parthian Empire. It took place near the town of Carrhae, in modern-day Turkey. The Parthians employed cunning tactics, including a skilled cavalry and the use of arrow barrages, to defeat the Romans. Crassus suffered heavy casualties, and the battle marked a humiliating defeat for Rome. This event had far-reaching consequences, contributing to the decline of the Roman Republic and highlighting the military prowess of the Parthians in their resistance to Roman expansion in the East.