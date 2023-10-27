Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM hopes Pak-US ties to get stronger

PM hopes Pak-US ties to get stronger
MATEEN HAIDER
October 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States and hoped that in the days to come bilateral ties between the two countries would be strengthened further.

The PM was talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Blome who called on him on Thursday in Islamabad.

An official statement from the PM Office said the prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process. Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023