PM hopes Pak-US ties to get stronger

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States and hoped that in the days to come bilateral ties between the two countries would be strengthened further.

The PM was talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Blome who called on him on Thursday in Islamabad.

An official statement from the PM Office said the prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process. Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed.