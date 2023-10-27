Police personnel in Vehari complete merit-based lower class course

VEHARI - In Vehari, the police department has continued its commitment to merit-based promotions in line with the vision of Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar. A closing ceremony and luncheon were organized to honour the participants of the four-month lower class course, led by SP Investigation Farooq Ahmed Anwar under the supervision of DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan. SP Farooq Ahmed Anwar emphasized the importance of integrity, hard work, and dedication in the police force, particularly among Muhrars, highlighting that the police profession serves humanity. The lower class course, attended by 79 constables, covered various subjects including physical fitness, fieldcraft, weapon handling, and academic topics aimed at enhancing the officers’ efficiency and post-development.

UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION VEHARI CAMPUS CELEBRATES MILAD-E-MUSTAFA WITH SPECIAL EVENT

The University of Education Vehari campus, under the guidance of its Principal, Professor Dr. Sheikh Israr Ahmed, recently organized a gathering to celebrate Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace be upon him) and honour the Quran. The event welcomed Maulana Mufti Shahzad as a guest.

The programme began with heartfelt praises and greetings to the Holy Prophet (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him), and students expressed the profound virtues of his mercy, compassion, and love for all of humanity through soulful hymns.