Police recover Rs6.8m stolen in Bara robbery

Ahmad Nabi
October 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Khyber  -  The police force has successfully recovered 6.8 million rupees that were stolen by thieves from a resident last week in Tehsil Bara.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachvi, disclosed that on October 15th, a group of unknown motorcyclists intercepted a Bara-bound resident, Zabet Khan, who was travelling in a taxi. At gunpoint, they snatched seven million rupees from him before making their escape. 

The victim promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Bara police station. In response to high-level directives, the Bara police formed a dedicated team to track down the culprits.

This investigative team began their work with a scientific approach, ultimately uncovering an active gang of robbers. As a result of their efforts, three alleged culprits, identified as Gul, Masaud, and Turab, residents of Shalober in Bara, were apprehended. The looted sum of 6.8 million rupees was recovered from these individuals, in addition to confiscating two motorcycles and a pistol used in the robbery.

Furthermore, raids were conducted to apprehend other members of the robber gang. The district police official emphasized the significance of this operation, considering it a substantial challenge for the police department. The success of the Bara police demonstrated their efficiency and professionalism, deserving of commendation. The police personnel are committed to taking all necessary steps to discourage anti-social activities in Bara. The two detained robbers and the recovered money were presented to local media representatives.

Ahmad Nabi

