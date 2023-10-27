Police seize 5,000 litres of Iranian petrol

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 5,000 litres of Iranian Diesel and non-customs paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees within the jurisdiction of the Darazinda and Kirri Khasor police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the Darazinda police station, led by SDPO Darazanda circle Sherullah Khan, along with SHO Fawad Khan and in-charge Aman Mela check post-Rahmanullah, conducted a successful operation against the smuggling of non-custom paid items. During the inspection of vehicle No. 3574, police discovered a substantial quantity of NCP items, including 151 sacks of shoppers, 32 boxes of China salt, 65 cartons of chocolates, 834 boxes of jam, 233 cartons of cheese, 44 cartons of toffee and chocolates, and 36 boxes of ties. The value of the recovered non-customs paid goods was estimated at Rs. 1.8 million.

Meanwhile, the Kirri Khasor police station, led by SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar, along with SHO Malik Imran, thwarted attempts to smuggle diesel and seized 1,500 litres of Iranian diesel from Mohammad Rahim, the son of Amir Shah, a resident of Multan. In another action, Amir Khan, the son of Khan Mohammad, a resident of Quetta, was arrested, and 1,700 litres of Iranian diesel were recovered from his possession.