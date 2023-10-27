Polish envoy stresses technology sharing to fight climate change

LAHORE - Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski said on Thursday it was time to move beyond traditional areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Poland and enhance collaboration in technological solutions for fighting common challenges like the climate change.

Talking to the APP on the sidelines of the International Conference on ‘The Future of Sustainability: Water-Food-Environment & Energy Nexus’ at the Expo Centre here, he said the world today faces multiple challenges and these challenges relate to climate change, growing strain on water and limiting access to good quality water, adding that these technological advances, offered by the Polish firms during the conference, could make huge difference in the lives of individuals and, similarly, might enhance bilateral collaboration. The conference was part of the three- day ‘International Pakistan Exhibition on Water and Energy’, during which a large number of international and local organisations displayed their technologically innovative equipment for water and sanitation solutions. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz visited a number of stalls as a guest of honour.. “Poland and Pakistan celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and it is high time that we move beyond our traditional areas of cooperation. We cherish our achievements in the past, but we need to move beyond for common good,” envoy stressed.