Protest held against pension reforms, salary cuts

Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mardan  -  Hundreds of government employees, both male and female, gathered outside the Mardan press club to protest against the recent reforms in pensions and salary reductions.

The employees initially congregated at Government Sentential Model School-2 in Bigut Gunj, and subsequently, they marched towards the Mardan press club. 

The protest rally was led by prominent figures including Aurangzeb Kashmiri, the Central General Secretary of APCA; Hafiz Muhammad Zubair, Chairman of the All Employees’ Coordination Council; Usman Sangar; Hafiz Inam; Arshid Khan, and others. The protest rally eventually transformed into a protest meeting outside the Mardan Press Club.

Addressing the protest rally, the speakers vehemently criticized the caretaker government, stating that their attempts to reform pensions and reduce salaries are an infringement on the fundamental rights of government employees. They emphasized that the sole mandate of the caretaker government should be to hold elections. They urged the caretaker government to swiftly conduct elections in the province and exit with dignity. 

During the protest, demonstrators raised slogans against the caretaker government and voiced their support for their demands.

The protest concluded peacefully as the protesters dispersed.

