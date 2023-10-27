PSX gains 8.15 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 8.15 points, a nominal change of 0.02 percent, closing at 51,185.28 points against 51,177.13 points the previous day. A total of 364,039,493 shares valuing Rs10.928 billion were traded during the day as compared to 427,393,948 shares valuing Rs15.509 billion the previous day. As many as 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 139 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 57,470,968 shares at Rs1.36 per share, Bank of Punjab with 46,166,578 shares at Rs4.83 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 20,802,432 shares at Rs3.23 per share. Service Ind Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs28.74 per share price, closing at Rs412.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Ghazi Tractors with a Rs23.56 rise in its per share price to Rs337.74. Sapphire Fiber XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs88.44 per share closing at Rs1,090.75, followed by Faisal Spinning XD with a Rs20.00 decline to close at Rs330.00.