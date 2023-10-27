PTC launches its flagship programme Be Supplier, first ESG report

LAHORE - Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) launched its flagship Be Supplier Programme, on Thursday, in a bid to accelerate its sustainability agenda through supplier-led innovations.

The company also launched its first ‘Environment, Social and Governance Report’ which demonstrates its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The ‘Be Supplier for A Better Tomorrow Together’ Conference was attended by multiple cross industry participants who showcased advances in the fields of sustainable packaging and merchandising, agriculture, consumer immersion and artificial intelligence by more than 20 suppliers from across the country.

This conference also encouraged discussions about the challenges suppliers are facing alongwith the progress they are making. It also served as a learning ground for new entrants on how they are innovating traditional practices. Platforms such as these highlight the importance of working towards a truly sustainable ecosystem and a supportive environment for suppliers and businesses alike. The ESG report which was launched exhibited PTC’s commitment to sustainable business practices, and the steps the company is taking to minimise its environmental footprint, promote social responsibility, and uphold ethical standards. The report showcases how PTC is performing against its key goals and targets in the three fields.

On the environment front, PTC is leading its carbon neutrality agenda through efficient use of renewable energy sources. Its manufacturing complexes are AWS certified and the company continues to reduce its waste to landfill through extensive efforts. In delivering a positive social impact, more than 24 percent of the company’s female talent is in management roles. Lastly, the company is also the largest excise contributor to the country’s national exchequer.