PTCL Group to transform its optical ultra long-haul network to deliver 15T capacity

ISLAMABAD - PTCL Group, a leading telecommunications service provider in Pakistan, has announced its collaboration with Nokia to transform its nationwide optical ultra long-haul network to deliver an astounding 15 Terabits per second (15T) capacity, setting a new benchmark for network scalability and performance in Pakistan.

In addition, at a grand handshake ceremony during GITEX Technology Week 2023 in Dubai, Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer of PTCL and Ufone 4G, and Roque Lozano, Senior Vice President of Network Infrastructure, Nokia MEA, announced further strengthening of the two companies’ long-term strategic collaboration to explore future technologies and use-cases toward a sustainable future for the people of Pakistan.

During previous years, PTCL Group had deployed Nokia’s cutting- edge CD-F (Colourless, Directionless, Flex-grid) technology on its network to efficiently manage nationwide transport traffic, followed by successful demonstration of 1 Tera per lambda in its Metro network. With the emergence of more bandwidth-hungry applications in recent years, PTCL Group is now preparing to introduce Pakistan’s first ‘commercial deployment’ of 400G per lambda on its ultra long-haul network, using Nokia’s latest CDC-F (Colourless, Directionless, Contention less, Flex-grid) technology and 1 Tera in metro layer using newer chipsets. Adoption of CDC-F technology will enable to transmit any of the components of optical signal in any color, in any direction, at any time, guaranteeing highest capacity and lowest latency.

The technology will efficiently scale up PTCL Group’s transport network capacity, serving the evolving needs of corporate, consumer and carrier customers. It will enable secure and resilient networks that can stand against multiple and simultaneous network failures, guaranteeing premium connectivity even in the worst conditions generated by the natural disasters. It is also a scalable futuristic architecture that will cater to PTCL’s high bandwidth forecasts. Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G, said, “As the world continues to experience an exponential surge in data consumption, the importance of high-capacity solutions and agile networks, coupled with efforts to reduce carbon emissions, takes centre stage in shaping a sustainable digital future. PTCL Group has, therefore, strengthened its strategic collaboration with Nokia to benefit from its 5th Generation Super-Coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-Vs) and CDC-F ROADM Technology to deliver 400G per lambda on its long-haul. This transformation is also expected to result in substantial energy savings, thus reducing power consumption by 5,000 watts per 400G, contributing to a greener and more sustainable network infrastructure. With the introduction of advanced solutions from Nokia such a Network as a Service (NaaS), PTCL Group plans to gear up by offering bandwidth on demand and new business models to its consumers.”

Roque Lozano, Senior Vice President, Network Infrastructure, Nokia MEA, said, “The collaboration between Nokia and PTCL Group stands as an example of how collaborative efforts can effectively address the global challenge of managing exponential data growth while embracing eco-friendly practices. This collaboration underlines our commitment to providing rock-solid advanced solutions that not only enhance connectivity, but also play a pivotal role in building an ultra-resilient, sustainable digital future for all. The world is currently witnessing an exponential increase in data generation, driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), social media platforms, and the rapid digitalisation of industries. This growth has created an urgent need for transporting ever-increasing volumes of data, a challenge that PTCL Group and Nokia together are ready to address head-on.”