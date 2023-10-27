PTI leaders hold meeting with Fazl

ISLAMABAD - Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday called on their arch rival Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence – a meeting that is being considered very significant in political circles.

PTI leaders including former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisr, former minister of state Ali Mohammad Khan and Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif held a meeting with the JUI-F leader in Islamabad.

Though PTI after the meeting said that there was no political agenda on the table, some party insiders say that both the sides have agreed for a political struggle to level playing field for all the political parties to contest the general elections.

The capital is also rife with rumours that the meeting can prove as a starter for the formation of a new political alliance in which some other parties including PPP can be invited to become part of it.