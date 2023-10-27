Punjab, Sindh CMs mull joint strategy against Katcha area dacoits

LAHORE - The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqar and Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi jointly presided over a crucial meeting held at the CM House in Karachi.

The meeting was focused on coordinating a collaborative operation against the dacoits in the Katcha region. In attendance were Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Fakhre Alam, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, along with Home Minister Sindh and Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir. The meeting was also attended by IG Police Sindh Riffat Mukhtar, IG Police Punjab Usman Anwar, and Principal Secretary to CM Sindh Hassan Naqvi.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on the delineation of Kacha areas in both Sindh and Punjab. It was decided which specific check-posts would be established by the police in these Kacha regions in both provinces. A comprehensive strategy was meticulously crafted during the meeting. IG Police Punjab, Usman Anwar, provided a briefing to the participants, delineating the specific areas within Punjab’s Katcha regions, which included Ranipur and Rahim Yar Khan. In contrast, Ghotki and Kashmoor were identified as the Katcha areas in Sindh. The Sindh Katcha region stretches approximately 176 kilometers in length and 25 kilometers in width. Notably, Punjab had already set up 9 police camps and 53 checkposts in preparation for the operation. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi shared that a significant portion of land, measuring 56,000 acres, had been successfully reclaimed from the dacoits during a previous operation in Punjab’s Ktacha areas, which are known to be inhabited by 11 dacoit groups. On the Sindh front, IG Sindh reported that the Sindh Police had established a network of 210 police check-posts within the Kacha areas and that Sindh Rangers were fully prepared for the operation. Furthermore, the channels facilitating the supply of ammunition and arms to the dacoits had been effectively disrupted. Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh conveyed that he had granted approval for the launch of a police operation in Ghotki and reassured that all necessary preparations had been completed. In addition, it was decided during the meeting to curtail and weaken mobile phone service in the Kacha regions.