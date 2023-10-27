Repatriation of illegal immigrants finalised, says Bugti

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday said that the government has finalized its plan for repatriation of illegal immigrants, after the November 1 deadline, with repatriation centres being set up across the country for this purpose.

Addressing a press conference here at the Ministry of Interior, the minister also urged all illegal immigrants living in Pakistan to return to their countries voluntarily, before the expiry of the deadline, to avoid any action against them. Earlier this month, the government had urged all illegal residents including Afghan nationals to leave the country by November 1 with the warning that they would be expelled from the country after this date.

“We have completed all our preparations (for repatriation) and we have established ‘holding centres’ (repatriation centres) in all provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to detain all such illegal immigrants there before their repatriation to their respective countries,” Bugti said.

The interior minister said that provincial governments would bear the costs for such centers. He added that illegal residents would not be sent to jails. He assured that all such people, especially women, children and elderly, would be kept at these centres with respect and provided with meals and medical facilities. “But after the November 1 deadline, we will not compromise on the issue of expulsion of illegal immigrants,” he underlined.

Bugti explained that those being expelled from the country would only be allowed to carry their local currency amounting to Rs50,000 per family. In the case of Afghan families, they can carry 50,000 in Afghan currency, he added. He said that funds exceeding this number could only be shifted through proper banking channels. “All modalities are being finalized in this connection,” he said.

The minister reiterated that he was talking about those individuals living in Pakistan who did not have any valid travel documents or papers. “We will expel all illegal immigrants in phases and in the first phase, those having no valid documents to stay in Pakistan will be repatriated,” he said. He pointed out that those who have illegally got Pakistan’s nationality identity cards or passports by breaching into the system of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would also be expelled following cancellation of their identity documents. He said that the authority was working round the clock to identify and investigate such cases and action would also be taken against those officials of NADRA who were found involved in this “identity theft.”

The minister admitted that the NADAR system has been compromised and its data has been breached in the past. He explained the purpose of appointing a serving general as chief of the authority was to improve the working of the organization by clubbing together his experience in security and technology. It is a matter of national security, he said.

He also said that action would be taken against the properties owned by illegal immigrants and their local facilitators. At the same time, the caretaker interior minister issued a warning to Pakistanis “facilitating” such illegal immigrants and said they were violating the law and the government would take strict action against them as well. The minister appealed to all undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily, otherwise they would have to face action. “We encourage voluntary return,” he said.

He said that the government had done geo-fencing and identified areas where illegal immigrants were residing. “We know where they are. They are in villages, in Pakistan’s metropolitan cities, and in different small cities and towns. The state has complete know-how about where they are.”