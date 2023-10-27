Repatriation plan to be executed from November 1: Zubair Jamali

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Thursday said the government has prepared a repatriation plan to send back illegal migrants from November 1. Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said that data fencing of illegal migrants had been originated and action would be taken against the undocumented people living here. Jamali said that around 14000 people voluntarily have been returned so far and around 250 families are returning to Afghanistan via the Chaman border daily. The minister also said that the government has compiled complete data on where illegal immigrants are living in the province. He warned that illegal immigrants should leave before November 1 deadline and the government will provide them all possible facilities to return back to their home countries. He said that refugees have been treated with hospitality for the last 40 years, and now they would be sent back with dignity. The minister said that all immigrants are our brothers and will be treated with dignity. He added that maintaining law and order situation in Balochistan is the first priority of the government. Jamali said that full-proof security was provided by the government for the long march of BNP-Mengal from Wadh to Quetta.