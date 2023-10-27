Repatriation program for foreign nationals in KP finalised

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammed Azam Khan, has announced the finalization of the repatriation program for foreign nationals illegally residing in the province. He stated that all such foreigners can voluntarily return to their homelands until the 1st of the next month, and the government will provide them with full support. To date, approximately 60,000 foreign nationals have already returned to their home countries via the Torkham border.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Muhammad Azam Khan revealed that action against foreigners living illegally in the province will commence from the 1st of November. The repatriation process will be carried out from designated points within the province. He emphasized that concerned authorities would establish temporary points where food would be provided. Special considerations, following local traditions, will be given to women, children, and the elderly. Currently, three temporary centres/spots are being set up in Peshawar, Haripur, and Landi Kotal.

As part of this temporary arrangement, doctors, medicines, and other health facilities will be made available. Additionally, a program has been outlined to facilitate the smooth repatriation of foreign nationals arriving from other provinces.

The government expresses optimism that the repatriation process for all such foreigners will be carried out amicably. Action will be taken against those who obstruct this process, and citizens are urged not to offer shelter to foreigners residing in the province without legal documentation.