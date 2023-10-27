Saturday, October 28, 2023
RMI hosts breast cancer awareness seminar

October 27, 2023
Peshawar  -  Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) hosted a crucial breast cancer awareness seminar on Thursday, underscoring the urgent need for heightened awareness and early detection in the battle against breast cancer.

The seminar showcased leading healthcare professionals and experts dedicated to addressing the prevalence of breast cancer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Safoora Shahid, a distinguished guest of honour, graced the event, joined by notable participants such as RMI CEO Shafique Ur Rahman, RMI Director Zeba Rahman, RMI Dean Dr Shahzad Bukhtiar, Professor Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Jamshed Ali, Roohi Zahir Shah, Dr Amjad Ali, Prof. Dr Mah Munir Khan, and Dr Anam Khan.

