Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar
Agencies
October 27, 2023
Business, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a 21-paisa depreciation against dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.09 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.88. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs282.9, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.04 to close at Rs295.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs1.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs338.72 as compared to the last closing of Rs339.98. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 06 and 05 paisa to close at Rs76.25 and Rs74.65, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023