Sabi Harnai section of Pakistan Railways restored

QUETTA - The Sabi Harnai section of Pakistan Railways (PR) has been restored after almost 17 years. Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman and Secretary of the Railway Department, announced the news on social media on Thursday. He said that the restoration of the railway section was a major achievement and would benefit the people of the region immensely. Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Balochistan John Achakzai also congratulated the people and authorities on the restoration of the Sabi Harnai rail service. He said that the resumption of train service would provide facilities to the public and that it was heartening to see the enthusiastic response of the locals at the railway station. Achakzai also appreciated the efforts of the railway authorities and the FC in reviving the rail service. He said that the FC had played an important role in restoring the railway track and ensuring the safety of passengers. The restoration of the Sabi Harnai rail service is a welcome development for the people of Balochistan. It will provide them with a safe and affordable mode of transportation and will also boost tourism in the region.