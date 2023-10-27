Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sabi Harnai section of Pakistan Railways restored

Agencies
October 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  - The Sabi Harnai section of Pakistan Railways (PR) has been restored after almost 17 years. Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman and Secretary of the Railway Department, announced the news on social media on Thursday. He said that the restoration of the railway section was a major achievement and would benefit the people of the region immensely. Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Balochistan John Achakzai also congratulated the people and authorities on the restoration of the Sabi Harnai rail service. He said that the resumption of train service would provide facilities to the public and that it was heartening to see the enthusiastic response of the locals at the railway station. Achakzai also appreciated the efforts of the railway authorities and the FC in reviving the rail service. He said that the FC had played an important role in restoring the railway track and ensuring the safety of passengers. The restoration of the Sabi Harnai rail service is a welcome development for the people of Balochistan. It will provide them with a safe and affordable mode of transportation and will also boost tourism in the region.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023