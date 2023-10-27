SCCI chief urges govt to boost tourism, hotel industry

Peshawar - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq, has called on the government to take concrete steps to promote tourism and the hotel industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ishaq emphasized the crucial role of the hotel industry in the country’s economic development.

He pointed out that the hotel industry, like other major sectors, has been severely affected by terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. He urged the government to provide incentives to support businesses associated with the hotel industry.

Ishaq stressed the importance of tourism and urged the government to pay special attention to this sector. He called for efforts to attract both foreign and local tourists to the province’s important tourist spots and historic places.

These statements were made during a meeting between Fuad Ishaq and a delegation from the Hotels Association Peshawar, led by its chairman, Wahab Afridi. The delegation included Farhadullah, Daud Akbari, Umar Zada, Zafraan Khan, Farhan Khan, Zeeshan Khan, Jehangir Khan, and others.

The delegation expressed their concerns about government actions and policies that adversely affect the business community associated with the hotel industry. They proposed the formation of a joint committee and the hiring of a legal advisor to address these issues. Fuad Ishaq agreed to these proposals and assured the delegation that they would raise these concerns with the relevant authorities effectively.

Ishaq emphasized that peace is essential for the promotion of the hotel industry and tourism in the region. He called for the improvement of infrastructure at tourist attraction points and historic places, which would help promote tourism and enhance Pakistan’s image globally.

Highlighting the natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ishaq mentioned the need for proper attention from the authorities to further promote tourism and generate revenue for the national exchequer.

Fuad Ishaq also reiterated the importance of allowing trade with Afghanistan, Iran, and China in Pakistani rupee and granting Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) status to these countries.