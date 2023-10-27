SJC takes up complaints against judges today

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a meeting of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) today to discuss various complaints against the apex court judges.

The Council comprises CJP Faez, two most senior judges of Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan. This will be the first meeting of the SJC under CJP Isa and was convened after a gap of over three years.

More than two dozen complaints have been pending with the SJC, some of them for years, sources said. Under the SJC inquiry rules, the SJC chairman had referred complaints filed against the two serving SC judges and two retired CJPs to Justice Masood seeking his opinion.

Some citizens had filed complaints against Justice Ijazul Ahsan as well as former CJPs Umar Ata Bandial and Mian Saqib Nisar. A complaint had also been filed against Justice Ayesha Malik.

Justice Masood, after reviewing the complaints, sent his opinion to the SJC chairman, declaring that these complaints were not maintainable as they were based on judicial orders upheld in the apex court.