TikTok takes down over 14 million videos in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Social media platform for short videos TikTok has taken down more than 14 million videos for violating community guidelines in the second quarter of 2023, the company announced Thursday. TikTok has released its latest community guidelines enforcement report for the second quarter of 2023 (April- June), furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space, the social media firm said in a statement. It said 83.6% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.5% of such videos were eliminated within a day. “The proactive removal rate for Q2 2023 stood at 98.6%. Globally, TikTok also removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritising the safety of young users,” it added. The report underscored Tik- Tok’s ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community. During the second quarter of the current year, TikTok report said a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to Tik- Tok. “Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review.” The proactive removal rate for the second stood at 98.6%. “TikTok’s community guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users,” the statement said adding that the policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement. TikTok utilises a combination of innovative technology and human review to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its community guidelines. “The quarterly release of the community guidelines enforcement report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency.”