Training enhances journalists’ election-day reporting skills

Dir upper - Local journalists from print and electronic media organizations in Dir Upper received valuable training on ‘Election Day Reporting.’ This initiative aimed to equip them with the essential skills and knowledge necessary for effective election coverage.

The non-governmental organization CARVAN organized the training session, focusing on Election Day reporting. It aimed to empower media professionals with the ability to provide accurate, timely, and informative coverage of electoral events.

This training was a part of CARAVAN’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capacity of media professionals in the region under the Women’s Enjoyment of Rights and Leadership (WE’RL) project. The organization has previously conducted two successful training sessions with a specific focus on Women’s Rights and Barriers to Voting. These sessions aimed to raise awareness and understanding of critical issues related to democracy, women’s participation, and responsible journalism.

Participants in the training were educated about the challenges and opportunities presented during election days, with a strong emphasis on ethical reporting and fair coverage.