UK likely to triple development budget for Pak next year: Jo Moir

ISLAMANAD - Development Director Pakistan at the British High Commission Jo Moir said yesterday said that the UK was likely to triple the development budget for Pakistan next year.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation here at her office, she said the funding was expected to go up to in the region of around GBP 130 million, significantly higher than the current amount – approximately £41.5 million. “We hope to announce quite a significant new programme at COP. The UK development budget for Pakistan is being tripled here. It’s going up to in the region of around 130 million (GBP). Might be a bit less, might be a bit more but around that, 130 million pounds next year,” she maintained.

Jo Moir shared insights into the ongoing efforts to address climate change and bolster climate resilience in Pakistan. She emphasized the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in its journey toward climate resilience and sustainable development. Moir addressed the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, emphasizing the vulnerability of the country to climate change. “Pakistan is ranked as the eighth most climate-vulnerable nation globally. The UK has been actively involved in responding to these climate challenges, working alongside the Pakistani government and partners to provide assistance,” she added. In addition to emergency response, Moir outlined various initiatives aimed at meeting the basic needs of affected communities.

“These initiatives include emergency shelter, cash assistance, emergency education, and mobile health facilities. The UK has managed to reach around 1.5 million people through its assistance, providing a total of 29 million pounds of humanitarian support and an additional 10 million pounds of support through its development portfolio,” she mentioned. Jo Moir highlighted the immense support from the British public, with 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage residing in the UK. She recalled that disaster emergency committee raised 48 million pounds for the Pakistan floods, showing the widespread concern and generosity.

Moir acknowledged that the humanitarian assistance provided is a mere fraction of what Pakistan needs to become climateresilient. According to the World Bank, an estimated $348 billion worth of investment is required for climate resilience and adaptation, as well as transitioning to a green economy in Pakistan. She also delved into innovative technology and its incorporation into climate programs. Moir cited examples of climate resilience programs using technology for early detection of forest fires and soil sensors for efficient irrigation in agriculture.

On climate justice, she agreed that Pakistan emitted only 1% of global greenhouse gases while being disproportionately affected by climate change. “The UK has been supportive of initiatives like the Loss and Damage Fund and aims to make progress in this area at COP28,” she said. About King Charles’ interest in environment and climate, she said: “King Charles III, has been very active on the environment for many, many years. Way before most of us had got to the environmental challenge. He gave his first speech on the environment in 1968. That was years before global warming was even conceived,” she elaborated.