Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UNICEF holds awareness session on public health issues

APP
October 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   A two-day training session was organized by the Lady Health Worker (LHW) program with the support of UNICEF, focusing on public health awareness messages and counseling cards under the name ‘Sehat ki Dastak.’ Participants from across the province attended the session. A detailed session will be delivered to master trainers, including doctors, Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs), Assistant District Coordinators (ADCs), and provincial staff of the LHW program. Dr Samiullah Kakar, the Provincial Head of the LHW program, expressed gratitude to UNICEF and the federal ministry for their assistance in arranging this training for master trainers on the latest developments. He encouraged the trainers to absorb the training carefully and then replicate it in their respective districts for LHWs.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023