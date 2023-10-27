UNICEF holds awareness session on public health issues

QUETTA - A two-day training session was organized by the Lady Health Worker (LHW) program with the support of UNICEF, focusing on public health awareness messages and counseling cards under the name ‘Sehat ki Dastak.’ Participants from across the province attended the session. A detailed session will be delivered to master trainers, including doctors, Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs), Assistant District Coordinators (ADCs), and provincial staff of the LHW program. Dr Samiullah Kakar, the Provincial Head of the LHW program, expressed gratitude to UNICEF and the federal ministry for their assistance in arranging this training for master trainers on the latest developments. He encouraged the trainers to absorb the training carefully and then replicate it in their respective districts for LHWs.