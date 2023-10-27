Saturday, October 28, 2023
WAP and CWC IM Sciences collaborate for WASH challenges

October 27, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  WaterAid Pakistan (WAP) and the Center for Water and Climate (CWC) at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) have formalized a partnership to address critical challenges in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) with a focus on climate resilience.

This collaboration aims to research Pakistan’s WASH infrastructure, identifying areas for improvement and providing evidence-based recommendations, with an emphasis on climate-resilient WASH solutions to combat climate change-related challenges.

Key initiatives include comprehensive water security plans, capacity building for fresh graduates, particularly focusing on female professionals, and a pioneering Zero Liquid Discharge initiative (involving rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and wastewater treatment facilities) – the first of its kind in KP. Students will also be engaged in various environmental initiatives.

The partnership seeks to secure grants for WASH-related projects, ensuring effective fund utilization. This collaboration is a significant step toward achieving sustainable water solutions in Pakistan.

