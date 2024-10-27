Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity to achieve economic goals

Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity to achieve economic goals
NEWS WIRE
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday underscored the imperative need for stability, peace and continuity of policies in Pakistan, emphasizing that collective efforts from all political parties were crucial for the nation’s progress. In an Interview with a Private news channel, he criticized PTI leadership for creating instability in the country and warned against politicizing national institutions. He emphasized, “Political stability and policy continuity are crucial for Pakistan’s development.” “By promoting a positive narrative and highlighting the country’s achievements, Pakistan can move forward towards a more prosperous future,” he added.

He believed, “Pakistan requires a political consensus where all parties fulfill their roles, with the foundation of this consensus deeply rooted in the principles of law and the constitution.” Ahsan Iqbal responding a query stressed, “The 26th Constitutional Amendment is crucial for strengthening Pakistan’s democracy, highlighting the need for broad consensus among all political parties to drive the country’s development through vital judiciary reforms.” “This collective effort aims to introduce significant changes to the judicial system, ensuring a more representative and inclusive appointment process,” he added. He emphasized that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has consistently played a positive role in stabilizing the country.

Lahore's AQI hits hazardous levels, health risks rise

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024