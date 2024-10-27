Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AIG Investigations holds open court

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Additional Inspector General (AIG) Investigations/ Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah on Saturday reiterated that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority.

AIG expressed these views while addressing complaints from the public and police officers during open court held at the Central Police Office.

A public relation officer told APP that, during the Khuli Kachehri, AIG Inayat Ali listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. 

Inayat Ali also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Inayat Ali Shah further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

KP government announces life insurance scheme to support families in need

AIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

“Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” AIG added.

AIG Inayat Ali Shah further said that interaction during open courts would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens’ problems.

The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, AIG maintained.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024