Due to continuous distortion and the devouring of resources by a predatory elite, the Pakistani economy has become ailing. Scorched earth policies are being vigorously pursued against a few honest, risk-taking, and talented business groups and individuals. Honest businesspeople are overtaxed, hounded, and their progress is obstructed to the extent that they either have to bend over or leave the country for good.

Sindh’s economy, tax, and governance system epitomise a rogue economy. Visionary bureaucrats who are honest are pressured to bow to the rogue ruling elite, becoming part of the mainstream plundering gang. The space for small businesses and industries has been so constrained that 99 percent of small startups end in default and debt traps. Investment and business in Sindh are dominated by corrupt officials, ruling politicians, and their agents.

For example, ruling politicians from top to bottom buy land for agricultural and real estate purposes at exorbitant prices to launder their black money into white. The encroachment of government land has been spreading like wildfire since 2008, leaving no land for small farmers and landowners. Irrigation water is consistently diverted to the large, ever-expanding plots of the ruling politicians, leaving not a drop for small farmers. All departments have been auctioned off to the highest bidder, resulting in cross-purposes in their operations. The police, in collusion with powerful sardars and criminals, encourage and even jointly run criminal gangs. Educational officials discourage and hound honest teachers to extract monthly sums that amount to billions. Each department is assigned targets not for serving the public but for collecting hundreds of billions for the wider network of shareholders among the ruling elite. Thus, the absence of basic service delivery and security serves as the final nail in the coffin of an ailing economy.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.