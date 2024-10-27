Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Anti-polio campaign to begin in Karachi on Oct 28 to vaccinate over 2.7m children

Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting regarding polio eradication held at his office. The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Abbasi (East), Ahmed Ali Siddiqui (West), Masood Bhutto (Korangi), and Karachi Polio Task Force Coordinator Saud Yaqoob Khoso. Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Irshad Sodhar and other deputy commissioners participated via video link.

The meeting was informed that the polio eradication campaign in Karachi will begin on October 28 and will last for a week, targeting over 2.7 million children under 5 years of age.

The Emergency OperationCentrer and deputy commissioners have completed arrangements for the campaign.  To overcome challenges, the government has hired 400 independent monitors to identify and help resolve obstacles.

Special attention will be given to children who have missed polio vaccinations or are hesitant to receive them. Deputy commissioners will take special measures with the help of parents and community leaders to ensure all children are administered from polio drops. The commissioner emphasized ensuring all children receive polio drops. He was also briefed on children of government employees as well as employees of private organisations  are avoiding  polio vaccinations - a total of 6,148 children from private and government sectors have been identified. The meeting decided to extend access to children of private organizations and Provincial and  federal government employees in Karachi  through their offices.

Environment: ADB to consider $500m loan for Pakistan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024