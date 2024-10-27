Arshad Nadeem awaits promised rewards from private sector

Arshad Nadeem, the javelin thrower who made history as Pakistan's first individual gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is still awaiting some of the promised rewards.

While both federal and provincial governments honored him with cash prizes, and private organizations announced additional awards, Nadeem recently revealed in an interview that only the government prizes have been fulfilled, with private rewards yet to materialize.

Addressing circulating rumors about his financial status, Nadeem dismissed claims of poverty, clarifying that while he values the support of his fellow Pakistanis, he does not live in poverty.

He highlighted that such misrepresentations detract from the real challenges athletes face in their journey to bring honor to Pakistan.

Nadeem’s Olympic victory came with a record-breaking javelin throw exceeding 90 meters, marking it as the sixth-longest throw globally and earning him Pakistan's highest civilian honor, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. His homecoming was celebrated nationwide.

In recognition of his achievement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund with an initial Rs 1 billion. The newly established High-Performance Academy will prepare young athletes for the 2028 Olympics, providing them with top-tier facilities and coaching. The endowment fund aims to financially support athletes throughout their careers and into retirement.