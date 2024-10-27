ASF arrests two passengers from Islamabad, Peshawar airports for smuggling drugs

In recent operations at Islamabad and Peshawar airports, the Airport Security Force (ASF) intercepted two passengers attempting to smuggle a total of 2.376 kg of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, while en route to international destinations.

At Islamabad International Airport, ASF officials flagged a passenger, Sher Khan, bound for Doha, due to suspicions about his luggage. Following a detailed inspection, 1.166 kg of ICE was discovered, concealed within the inner layers of his bags.

Meanwhile, at Peshawar Airport, another passenger, Iqbal Hussain, scheduled for a flight to Jeddah, was apprehended after ASF officers found 1.210 kg of ICE hidden in sweets and within his luggage.

Both individuals were detained and, after preliminary investigation, handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the confiscated drugs for further legal proceedings. The ASF's vigilant actions prevented the narcotics from reaching international destinations, marking a significant success in ongoing anti-drug efforts.