Sunday, October 27, 2024
Attaullah Tarar condoles death of Mehr Khizer Hiraj

October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture  Attaullah Tarar offered condolence on the demise of Mehr Khizer Hayat Hiraj, the father  of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj and MPAs Akbar Hayat Hiraj and Asghar Hayat Hiraj. The federal minister arrived here on Saturday with Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan.

In a condolence message, the minister paid rich tribute to great contribution of the deceased for democracy besides strengthening the rule of law in the country. Meanwhile, arrival of political and social figures continued at Chuki Hiraj Sardarpur to offer condolences for the deceased’s soul. They prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to grant eternal peace to the soul and courage to the family to bear irreparable loss.

