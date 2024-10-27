Sunday, October 27, 2024
Australia's ruling party loses Queensland after nearly a decade of rule

Anadolu
7:36 PM | October 27, 2024
Australia’s ruling Labor Party lost an election in Queensland, ending its nearly decade of rule in the state, local media said on Sunday.

The conservative Liberal National Party (LNP) won 48 seats in Saturday’s elections, one more than the 47 needed to secure a majority, ABC News reported.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor won 30 seats, the Katters Australian Party (KAP) three, and the Greens and One Nation won one seat each, along with independent candidate Sandy Bolton.

The ruling Labor party lost 21 seats to the LNP.

LNP leader David Crisafulli claimed victory late Saturday night while Steven Miles, Queensland’s outgoing premier, conceded and congratulated Crisafulli on his victory.

