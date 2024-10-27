Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan education department dismisses 65 habitual absentee teachers

Balochistan education department dismisses 65 habitual absentee teachers
NEWS WIRE
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan education department, on the directions of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has dismissed almost 65 habitual absentee teachers from jobs over not performing their duty well.

According to details, upon the order of the chief minister to take stern action against the ghost employees of education department, the education department will gradually terminate the services of around 800 absentee teachers after completing the necessary legal actions.

The Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a social media post on X said that the Balochistan government is committed to improve the education system and provide best education to the children at the far-flung areas of the province.

He expressed his determination to ensure the presence of teachers in schools and restore the non-functional schools in the province.  “Every closed school in Balochistan will open and every child in the province will go to school,” he added.

Govt financing cost drop to reduce debt servicing charges: Finance minister

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024