Sunday, October 27, 2024
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal hail 26th constitutional amendment as historic milestone

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal hail 26th constitutional amendment as historic milestone
Web Desk
4:58 PM | October 27, 2024
In a recent meeting in Lahore, People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, describing it as a pivotal achievement for Pakistan’s democracy.

Accompanied by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Bilawal expressed commitment to bolstering Parliament and democracy, emphasizing that the new amendment would act as a safeguard against anti-democratic forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited the allied parties for their role in passing the amendment. “We have been steadfast in serving the people, and we will continue to do so,” he remarked, also noting the country's recent positive economic indicators and a decline in inflation.

