Cars’ sale up 25pc to 20,068 units in July-September

ISLAMABAD - The sale of cars during the first three months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 25.26 per cent compared to the same months of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed. According to the data, as many as 20,068 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 16,021 units in the same months of last year. The breakup figures showed that 3,006 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-September 2024-25 compared to the sale of 1,860 units during July-September 2023-24. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 40.72 per cent as it went up to 4,554 units from 3,236 units in the previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 32.35 per cent as its sales surged from 1,261 units to 1,669 units this year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 286 units during the first three months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 814 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 511 units from 511 units last year. Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed an increase of 18.90 per cent from 6,760 units to 8,038 units during the current year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan surged to 1,646 units as opposed to sales of 541 units in the same months of last year.