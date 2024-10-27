Ch Shujaat launches nationwide revival of PML-Q for political stability

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has announced plans to revitalize the party nationwide.

Hussain has appointed Dr. Muhammad Amjad as the new chief organizer, with an official notification issued to formalize the appointment. He has tasked Amjad with rebuilding the party's structure by reconnecting with former allies, reinvigorating various party wings, and expanding the party's presence internationally.

The PML-Q president emphasized that engaging in dialogue with other political parties is essential for fostering political stability. He highlighted the importance of collaboration among political entities to address national issues effectively.

Hussain urged political parties to play an active role in ensuring political stability, which he believes is key to achieving sustainable economic growth and development.