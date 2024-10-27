Chinese team visits ICCI to discuss business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese business delegation visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday to discuss the business opportunities in Pakistan.

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has said that Pakistan-China Business Forum has played a critical role in deepening economic, trade, industrial, and commercial ties between Pakistan and China and that Chinese companies should explore Pakistan’s real investment potential by consecutive interactions and visits. He said this while addressing an eight-member Chinese delegation which paid a visit to the Chamber on Saturday headed by Yuejin Zhao, director Pakistan-China Business Forum.

He said that Pakistan and China enjoy a strong and strategic partnership deepening over the years and the cornerstone of these ties is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). President Qureshi sought the delegation’s assistance in introducing major Chinese investment companies in Pakistan by saying that regular high-level visits and cultural events demonstrate the depth of two countries’ friendship with a shared vision of stability, and prosperity. He especially mentioned the existing trade volume between the two countries by stressing the need to explore more and more innovative ways to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China. Nasir Qureshi emphasized Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ICCI) willingness to strengthen cooperation with multiple Chinese companies for the mutual economic benefit of both sides, urging that Chinese companies must gain from the advantages of Pakistan’s low-cost economy.

Yuejin Zhao, Director, Pakistan-China Business Forum, by extending heartiest congratulations to Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and his entire team for its election to represent ICCI, maintained that Pakistan has a lot of potential to grow by pledging that the Forum will positively showcase Pakistan’s potential to Chinese entities for enhanced trade and business ties. He made the mention of available opportunities in both the countries by stressing that the business community of the sides should come forward and grasp it. He and other members of the delegation said that Chinese investors are ready to initiate joint ventures with the Pakistani counterparts in the fields of mineral and mining, IT, fruit and vegetable, rice export logistics etc. by shifting the required technology to Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation included the Pakistan-China Business Forum, Deputy Director Guan Younggui, CEO Beijing Daoji Xincheng Technology Co. Ltd. Cao Xiaoming, CEO Hebei Tiankelige New material Technology Co. Ltd. Yang Le, Sales Officer Xinjiang Hongxu Haorui Industrial Co. Ltd. Chen Jiahao, CEO Hebei Shixiong Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. Lyu Shixiong, General Manager Debo Medical Technology (Shijiazhuang) Co Ltd. Tong Jianwei, General Manager Pingyao Ju Guan Food Development Co. Ltd. Gao Wennqiang, CEO Shijiazhuang Mining Area Huakang Ceramics Co. Ltd. Fan Daxian, Hospital Director, Ge Roufei Plastic Surgery Hospital Han Jinyan and CEO Mining Company Zhang Zhaoyun. Ejaz Sheikh, Co-Chairman Pakistan-China Business Forum, and Naeem Siddiqui, ICCI member, acted as moderators. ICCI Senior Vice President Abdur Rehman Siddiqui in his vote of thanks expressed the hope that the session will prove beneficial for both the sides. Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, ICCI Executive Members and business leaders hailing from Islamabad attended the session in large numbers.