CJP Justice Yahya Afridi convenes Full Court session tomorrow

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has scheduled a full court meeting for October 28. Additionally, he will lead a session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on November 8 and convene a meeting of the administrative judges of anti-terrorism courts on November 7.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee was reconstituted. Chaired by CJP Afridi, the committee includes Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. Justice Munib Akhtar returned to the committee following recent changes in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, empowering the chief justice to select committee members.

This reconstitution reverses previous adjustments made by former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who had replaced Justice Akhtar with Justice Aminuddin Khan.

In another significant development, CJP Afridi has announced that Supreme Court proceedings will now be available for public viewing through live streaming in all courtrooms, provided all parties involved consent. This measure includes confidentiality provisions for female litigants, ensuring privacy where necessary.